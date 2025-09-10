At least 1 dead after car crashes into tree in Beaver County

SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Beaver County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Route 168 near the Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in South Beaver Township.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that a vehicle hit a tree.

Beaver County Chief Deputy Coroner William Pasquale said the crash is under investigation.

