At least 1 dead after high-rise apartment fire in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — At least one person is dead following a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Wilkinsburg.

Fire crews were called to the Douglas Plaza Apartments in the 2400 block of Laketon Road around noon.

A spokesperson for Allegheny County Emergency Services confirmed the fire was fatal.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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