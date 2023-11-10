At least 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into front of Homestead business

At least one person was hurt when a vehicle crashed into the front of a business early this morning in Homestead.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Amity Street and E. Eighth Avenue.

A Channel 11 crew saw a vehicle being towed from the scene, where shattered glass littered the sidewalk in front of the business.

Car into building A car crashed into a building around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Amity Street and E. Eighth Avenue in Homestead.

Officials told Channel 11 at least one person was taken to a local hospital.

