At least 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into front of Homestead business

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Car into building A car crashed into a building around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Amity Street and E. Eighth Avenue in Homestead.

At least one person was hurt when a vehicle crashed into the front of a business early this morning in Homestead.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has video of the scene from the Breaking News Desk through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Amity Street and E. Eighth Avenue.

A Channel 11 crew saw a vehicle being towed from the scene, where shattered glass littered the sidewalk in front of the business.

Officials told Channel 11 at least one person was taken to a local hospital.

