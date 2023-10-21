Local

Nearby residents evacuated after fiery crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is shut down due to a fiery crash in Montgomery County.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports a tanker truck crashed and went up in flames on Saturday morning between Mid-county Exit 20 and Lansdale Exit 31.

All lanes are closed because of fire damage and fuel spills.

There is no timeframe on when the road will reopen.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, WCAU reports.

Nearby residents have been evacuated.

