2 people flown to hospital after fire at senior high-rise building in Washington County

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — Multiple people were injured during a fire at a senior high-rise building in Washington County.

Dispatchers said firefighters were called to Bentley Tower on the 700 block of Washington Street in Bentleyville shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday.

Two people were flown to a hospital from the scene.

According to the Washington County Housing Authority, Bentley Tower is an “elderly high-rise” building that was built in 1985. It has 90 units.

