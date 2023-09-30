Local

At least 1 person hurt after crash, part of busy Pittsburgh road closed

By WPXI.com News Staff

At least 1 person hurt after crash, part of busy Pittsburgh road closed

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are on the scene of a “serious collision” in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Overbrook Boulevard and Brownsville Road in Carrick at 3:03 p.m. on Saturday.

At least 1 person has been taken to a hospital so far. It is unclear if there are other injuries at this time.

Brownsville Road is closed between Beck’s Run Road and Parkfield Street while crews respond to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

