Woman found shot in truck in Lawrence County, state police investigating

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police confirms it’s conducting a homicide investigation in Lawrence County after a woman was found shot inside a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

The call came in about 3:30 a.m. in Perry Township, and state police blocked off traffic on River Road by Butler Avenue for hours while they investigated.

The Lawrence County Coroner tells Channel 11 that a woman was shot and killed inside a Toyota Tundra, which went off the road and over an embankment. Investigators gathered pieces of evidence from the hillside.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

