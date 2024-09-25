Local

At least 1 person hurt in crash on I-70

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

EIGHTY-FOUR, Pa. — At least one person was hurt in a car crash on I-70 Wednesday morning.

Washington County 911 said two cars were involved in a crash near westbound Exit 25 in Eighty-Four at 7:50 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on that person’s condition.

Dispatchers said one lane on I-70 is closed in the area of the crash.

