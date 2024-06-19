At least 2 people hurt in Sewickley crash

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — At least two people were injured in a car crash in Sewickley.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at Walnut Street and Ohio River Boulevard at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw the damaged car being towed from the scene.

At least two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatch said. There’s no word on their conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group