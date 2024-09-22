Multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Washington County causing major delays; at least 5 people injured

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — Part of I-70 in Washington County is closed while crews respond to a crash where several people were hurt.

PennDOT’s 511 map shows westbound I-70 between Exit 21 to I-79 South - Morgantown and Exit 20 to PA 136 - Beau Street is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A Washington County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS personnel responded to the crash around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The South Strabane Fire Department says there are multiple patients and multiple people entrapped.

The dispatcher says at least five people have been taken to area hospitals. Their conditions aren’t currently known.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a medical helicopter flying in the area.

The crash is impacting traffic on I-79 and I-70. Fire officials ask the public to avoid the area and take alternative routes, if possible.

