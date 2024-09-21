Allegheny County Health Department issues consumer alert for Nakama Japanse Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a South Side business.

Nakama Japanse Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on 1611 E Carson Street reportedly had 18 violations. Three of those violations were considered to be high-risk.

The high-risk violations were:

Cold holding temperatures: Cooked crab, fried tofu and cooked octopus were kept at 48F. Food must be held at 41F or below. The health department said the business must easily provide an accurate thermometer in the future once the food is kept the proper temperature.

Cleaning and sanitization: Old food was found on the blade of a mounted can opener in the basement, residue had also built up along the deflector panel of the ice machine. The corrective action will be for the business to clean and maintain these areas and to provide test strips.

Pest management: Two dead mice were found near the water heater and washing machine in the building’s basement. One dead mouse was found on a glue trap behind the bulk ingredients container in the basement and another was found underneath a hibachi grill in the dining room. Inspectors also found nesting material under the grills. Insulation along the grill ventilation ducts had been chewed through along with rags in the basement. Droppings were found in the back of the sushi bar prep area. Some flies and fruit flies were also found. The corrective action will be for the business to remove the mice, eliminate the areas where the pests are staying or entering the building, remove the droppings, providing a tight-fitting door, screen or controlled air curtain to prevent more mice from entering the building, cleaning and maintaining and providing pest control records.

The inspection also said the person in charge failed to train food employees.

Click here to read the full inspection report.

