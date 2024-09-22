Police officer taken to hospital after being hit by suspected drunk driver in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer was hit by a man suspected of driving drunk in Robinson Township.

According to court documents, police officers were responding to an accident at the 4300 block of Campbells Run Road when a Ford Expedition came at them at a high rate of speed.

Police say the area was clearly closed with a fully marked patrol vehicle with activated light being used in all directions.

The Ford was coming towards Kieners Lane from Baldwin Road when it hit a police officer’s vehicle.

The officer who was hit reported initially that he was okay but was later taken to a hospital to be further evaluated.

Court documents say the driver was Joseph E. Price, 54, from Carnegie.

Officers say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car. Police said they took Price to the ground after asking him to get out of his car and he refused. He was placed into handcuffs.

Price allegedly told police he had been drinking for most of the day while at a golf outing. He could not tell officers where he lived when they asked.

A small vile of white powder was found in Ford. Police said Price told them it was cocaine when they asked him.

Price faces an aggravated assault by vehicle charge, a charge of recklessly endangering another person, a charge of driving other the influence and several other driving charges.

