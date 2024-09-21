Woman killed in crash on Parkway East in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman died in an overnight crash on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.

In a report, Pennsylvania State Police say troopers responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of the Parkway East near the city’s Oakland neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

Troopers determined a sedan was speeding when it lost control and hit a barrier.

A passenger in the vehicle died in the crash. PSP identifies her as Brooke Howard, 20, of Pitcairn.

Two others, the driver and another passenger, were hurt. PSP says the driver was suspected of intoxication.

The crash remains under investigation.

