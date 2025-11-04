At least 5 taken to hospital from mining accident in Greene County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least five people were taken to a hospital from a mining accident in Greene County Monday night.

First responders were called to the Harvey Mine on Patterson Creek Road in Morris Township around 10:30 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that five or six people were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released.

