LeBron James gifts Duquesne men’s basketball team with new shoes for NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — NBA legend LeBron James gifted the Duquesne men’s basketball team with new shoes ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday’s game will be the Dukes’ first tournament appearance since 1977.

>> Duquesne takes down VCU in A-10 championship game, makes NCAA Tournament

James, who was coached in high school by Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot, sent new Nike shoes to the team in Omaha, Nebraska.

On Wednesday night, the team shared a video of players receiving the gift on X, formerly Twitter.

Duquesne takes on No. 6 seed BYU at 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

