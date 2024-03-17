Local

Duquesne takes down VCU in A-10 championship game, makes NCAA Tournament

By Dominic Campbell: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Duquesne's Kareem Rozier (32) celebrates with Jimmy Clark III, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against VCU in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Duquesne used a great first-half performance to take down VCU, 57-51, in the Atlantic-10 Championship Game Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Dukes (24-11) win their second-ever A-10 title and make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977, the last time they won the A-10, ending a 47-year drought for both streaks. The win over the Rams (22-13) makes it three in a row the past two seasons, with a win back at home in February 2023 and a win on the road on March 5.

Duquesne opened up the game with an 11-2 run, thanks to senior guards Dae Dae Grant making two 3-pointers and Jimmy Clark III making one himself.

