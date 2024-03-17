Duquesne takes down VCU in A-10 championship game, makes NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Duquesne used a great first-half performance to take down VCU, 57-51, in the Atlantic-10 Championship Game Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Duquesne is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977 ‼️



Keith Dambrot. Mission Impossible. (cc: @JonRothstein) — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) March 17, 2024

The Dukes (24-11) win their second-ever A-10 title and make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977, the last time they won the A-10, ending a 47-year drought for both streaks. The win over the Rams (22-13) makes it three in a row the past two seasons, with a win back at home in February 2023 and a win on the road on March 5.

Duquesne opened up the game with an 11-2 run, thanks to senior guards Dae Dae Grant making two 3-pointers and Jimmy Clark III making one himself.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group