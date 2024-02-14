Local

Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, Allison Krauss bringing tour to Star Lake

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
Raise the Roof Tour to The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Fri., May 12, 2023.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (St. Augustine Amphitheatre)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — You’ll want to take a Stairway to Star Lake to see Robert Plant and Allison Krauss on tour this summer.

The Led Zeppelin lead singer and country star duo are bringing their Can’t Let Go Tour 2024 to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, June 15.

Singer-songwriter JD McPherson will be joining the show as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

