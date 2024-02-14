Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, Allison Krauss bringing tour to Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — You’ll want to take a Stairway to Star Lake to see Robert Plant and Allison Krauss on tour this summer.

The Led Zeppelin lead singer and country star duo are bringing their Can’t Let Go Tour 2024 to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, June 15.

Singer-songwriter JD McPherson will be joining the show as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

