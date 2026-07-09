Small fire forces evacuation of South Strabane Walmart

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — The Walmart in South Strabane was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the store on Trinity Point Drive just before noon.

The South Strabane Fire Department said the fire, which started in an oven, was already extinguished by the time they arrived, but created a moderate smoke condition.

Firefighters worked to evacuate the store due to the “toxic conditions.”

Crews then checked for fire extension and ventilated the building.

The building was deemed safe, and workers and customers were let back in just after 1 p.m.

Portions of the store will be closed off until they have been cleaned up.

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