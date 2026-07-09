Giant Eagle cuts prices on hundreds of items through summer season

Giant Eagle announced the launch of its “On Sale This Season” pricing initiative, reducing prices on more than 300 grocery staples by an average of 10%.

The program begins Thursday and will run through Labor Day at its supermarkets, aiming to help customers save money during the summer season.

The initiative covers a wide range of products frequently purchased by customers, including family meal essentials like proteins and produce, along with various summer snack favorites.

This pricing effort is an important element of Giant Eagle’s broader “Because It Matters” strategy, which reaffirms the company’s commitment to better everyday value and an improved overall shopping experience.

Giant Eagle Executive Vice President Justin Weinstein and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, spoke about the program.

“During this summer season of celebration, we are excited to bring our customers savings on more than 300 items through the reintroduction of On Sale This Season,” Weinstein said. He added that the company recognizes customers are seeking value due to elevated expenses and that insights from past seasonal efforts were used to deliver a strong savings program.

The “Because It Matters” strategy focuses on prioritizing what truly matters to customers. Giant Eagle saw a strong customer response to its fall 2025 “On Sale This Season” pricing effort. Nearly two million households engaged in that promotion, which ran from September through December 2025.

Customers can expect savings on items such as Certified Angus Beef 75% Lean Ground Beef, which is now $5.99 per pound, down from $6.69 per pound. JIF Peanut Butter, selected varieties, is reduced from $3.29 to $2.99 each and Smuckers Jelly, selected 30-ounce varieties, is priced at $2.99 each, down from $4.79 each. Green and Red Seedless Grapes are now available for $2.49 per pound, reduced from $2.99 per pound.

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