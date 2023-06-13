Legendary Pittsburgh broadcaster, Steelers Nation Radio host Stan Savran dies at 76

PITTSBURGH — Legendary Pittsburgh-area broadcaster and Steelers Nation Radio host Stan Savran has died at the age of 76, according to multiple media reports.

Savran was best known for his Sportsbeat talk show on Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh, which he co-hosted with Guy Junker, and helped going the catchphrase, “Stan, Guy, love the show.”

#Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran: pic.twitter.com/AeUJ9K9Nrf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 13, 2023

Stan Savran, Pittsburgh broadcasting legend, delivered some of the best announcements in Penguins history. He was a friend and a true professional at his craft.



As long-time listeners, who loved the show, we will miss you, Stan. pic.twitter.com/7iVW1j4N0c — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 13, 2023

