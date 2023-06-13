Local

Legendary Pittsburgh broadcaster, Steelers Nation Radio host Stan Savran dies at 76

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Legendary Pittsburgh-area broadcaster and Steelers Nation Radio host Stan Savran has died at the age of 76, according to multiple media reports.

Savran was best known for his Sportsbeat talk show on Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh, which he co-hosted with Guy Junker, and helped going the catchphrase, “Stan, Guy, love the show.”

