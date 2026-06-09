‘Let’s Glow Crazy:’ UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh hosts prom for patients

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh hosted a prom on Friday, giving patients an opportunity to dance the night away.

The event, themed “Let’s Glow Crazy,” provided a memorable night for patients of all ages.

The prom featured a variety of activities, including crafts, dancing, face painting and glow sticks. This event is especially meaningful for teens who may not get the chance to experience their own high school prom.

UPMC’s Child Life staff and numerous volunteers made the event possible through their donated time and services.

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