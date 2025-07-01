LevelUp Pickleball Club set to open near Pittsburgh as one of nation’s largest indoor facilities

Set to open in August 2025, LevelUp Pickleball Club is shaping up to be the premier pickleball club in the country – and it’s right outside of Pittsburgh.

Located in Canonsburg, the club is the ninth-largest indoor pickleball club in the country, at 62,000 square feet, with 40,000 square feet serving as court space. The facility is equipped with various amenities, including 16 indoor courts, three bars, a 4,500-square-foot restaurant, and men’s and women’s locker rooms. The facility is set to open in August.

“As I travel the country, we teach 280 camps a year in 45 states and having seen all the clubs that are out there, we decided to make what I feel was the best indoor club in the country,” Wayne Dollard shared.

