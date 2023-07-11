Liberty Pole Spirits maker sets grand opening for new whiskey campus

PITTSBURGH — Raise a glass. The maker of Liberty Pole Spirits is celebrating its bigger footprint and increased offerings with the grand opening of its new whiskey campus on July 15.

Liberty Pole Spirits is Washington County-based whiskey producer Mingo Creek Craft Distillers LLC’s award-winning brand of small-batch whiskeys.

The expansion roughly triples production capacity at 800 Adios Dr. in North Strabane, compared with the company’s original distillery in downtown Washington, Pennsylvania, four miles away. All whiskey production, aging and bottling operations moved to the new campus.

Read the full story from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times here.

