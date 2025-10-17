Local

License to carry satellite event to be held at South Park Community Center

Allegheny County Sheriff's Office
By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A satellite event for Pennsylvania License to Carry a Firearm permits will be held Saturday at the South Park Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees are required to bring a completed application, valid ID and $20 cash to either obtain a new permit or renew an existing one.

This initiative is part of Allegheny County Sheriff Kraus’s efforts to make government services more accessible to the community, especially for those unable to visit downtown during regular business hours.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 4,300 people have utilized these satellite events to process their firearm permits.

