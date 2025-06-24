Lifeguard shortage could lead to decision to close popular Westmorland County community pool

DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. — It’s a popular summer hang out.

“This would be like, perfect weather for it,” Joshua Rearick said.

But on one of the hottest days of the year so far, the Derry community pool sat in quiet stillness Tuesday for the second straight day.

“We just did not have the minimum threshold needed to open on a day like today when we’re expecting about 100 people or so,” said Derry Borough Councilman Nathan Bundy.

The bare minimum is three lifeguards on duty. That’s good for 50 people at the pool.

For 100 people, the pool needs to have at least five lifeguards on duty.

Right now, Derry only has six total.

Bundy said one struggle is trying to work around scheduling conflicts. Many of the lifeguards are 18 years old or younger, and some are siblings. They often have the same conflicts with family vacations or other jobs.

Another is the cost of lifeguard certification — which can be close to $300 out of the lifeguard’s pocket — before they even start working. There also aren’t many classes happening in the area the rest of the summer.

The pool hired two new lifeguards last week, who can start on Saturday.

But on Tuesday, Bundy told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek that two more lifeguards resigned.

Now, the future of the pool for this summer season could be in jeopardy.

“Council is going to have to look at, we have a work session on Tuesday night. We’re going to have to discuss whether or not to keep the pool open for the rest of the year,” Bundy said.

Those who live in Derry are hoping it doesn’t come to that.

“I can walk down in five minutes and go swimming for the day,” Rearick said. “Now we might have to go drive 20 minutes into Latrobe into the next city to go swimming.”

Bundy said the decision to close for the season could be made next week. They’re looking at every option that’s on the table before that decision is made.

They’re also reaching out to schools, the YMCA, and other organizations for help.

“If they have any certified life guard instructors on staff that we can hold a training here to hopefully get some more lifeguards certified, not just for Derry, but the general area,” Bundy said. “I think everyone’s sort of feeling the shortage.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group