PITTSBURGH — A 74-year-old Thanksgiving tradition is continuing at Light of Life Rescue Mission, where volunteers are preparing a holiday meal for more than 1,000 people.

The organization says the need for food assistance continues to grow each year.

According to Light of Life, about one in seven people in Allegheny County may not know where their next meal is coming from, with seniors increasingly among those in need.

Doug Smith with Light of Life said volunteers are essential to making the Thanksgiving meal possible.

“We’re so grateful. We say it all the time, but we honestly could not do what we do without the great volunteers,” Smith said.

Among them is Don Waite, known at Light of Life as the “Green Bean Man.” He has volunteered with the organization for 30 years.

“I’ve never, in 30 years, walked away from here going, ‘What a burden,’” Waite said. “I get more than I give.”

Volunteer Robert Pettit said the day is about more than providing food.

“It’s amazing to watch the people come in, sit down and have a hot meal,” Pettit said. “Be able to speak with other people, sit, talk, not be in a hurry.”

For Jody Johnson, Light of Life’s Thanksgiving meal carries a deeply personal meaning.

Johnson graduated from Light of Life’s women’s program after struggling with addiction.

“I wouldn’t have any of this if I hadn’t come here,” Johnson said.

“I thought I was too far gone. You know, I was that person when I walked down the street, people pulled their kids away and crossed the street, you know? My greatest compliment today is when people say, ‘I can’t even imagine you using drugs or using alcohol,’ ”

Today, she encourages others in need to come to Light of Life.

“I’ll say, ‘Hey, go to Light of Life,’” Johnson said. “They’ll say, ‘I can’t.’ I’ll say, ‘Just go get a meal. Just start with that. Just plant the seed.’”

Light of Life says its goal is to make sure no one has to spend Thanksgiving or eat their holiday meal alone.

In addition to serving a hot meal, Light of Life is distributing winter coats and hygiene kits through its Operation Winter Warmth collection.

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