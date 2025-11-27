Light of Life Rescue Mission prepares to serve over 1,000 this Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Light of Life Rescue Mission is preparing to serve more people than ever during its 73rd annual Thanksgiving meal, with volunteers cooking food for more than 1,000 guests on Thursday.

Volunteers worked early in the morning to prepare green beans, stir gravy on the stove and tend to turkeys in the oven. Light of Life Assistant Executive Director Doug Smith said the need has grown significantly this year.

“The need is greater, obviously with the SNAP benefits, 1 out of 7 families in Allegheny County is experiencing food insecurity, so the need is great,” Smith said.

Meeting that demand requires a large volunteer effort.

“We have over 100 volunteers who make everything we do today possible,” he said. “As you can see behind me, we have volunteers who woke up bright and early on their Thanksgiving just to come help prep food for everyone coming to our doors today.”

Among those volunteers is Don Waite — better known in the kitchen as the “green bean man.” This Thanksgiving marks his 29th year preparing the dish for the holiday meal.

“I go home at the end of my time here and I’m tired, but I’m very fulfilled for what I’ve been able to do to help people have a special Thanksgiving Day,” Waite said.

In addition to the meals served Thursday, Light of Life distributed boxes of Thanksgiving dinners earlier in the week. In total, the rescue mission says it is feeding 23,000 people across the region this holiday.

The hot meals will be served to anyone from 12:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. at it’s Voeghtly shelter. Light of Life is also distributing 700 winter coats to the homeless and 500 winter kits thanks to Operation Winter Warmth.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group