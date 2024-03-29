Light of Life volunteers prepare more than 1,000 meals for those in need this Easter weekend

PITTSBURGH — Light of Life Rescue Mission plans to hand out more than 1,000 meals through Easter Sunday.

The effort started on Good Friday — from getting truck assignments to packing boxes and preparing food. It’s a tradition that brings volunteers together, working as a team.

Their mission is to serve Pittsburgh families struggling to put food on the table.

“I have a pretty close family, we all get together for the holidays, but I never had a brother, but now I have 26 of them,” said volunteer Larry Saitta.

Saitta sees both sides of the Light of Life Rescue Mission.

He says the mission is giving him purpose while helping him get back on his feet.

“It took everything I had to get out of bed, now I get out of bed willingly, especially on stewardship days. I come down here and [am] greeted with a smile from the kitchen crew,” Saitta said.

Saitta is keeping the crew fed, so they can be ready to load boxes with Good Friday meals on all the trucks to be delivered to high-rise buildings around the city.

“We line them all up. It’s just like an assembly line. You know we call out the hot meals and the cold meals. And the cakes and the desserts and extra treats that go with it. We line them up and load them up,” said volunteer Mark Mascara.

For those who can’t give their time, Light of Life accepts donations.

“It takes everybody. It takes money, it takes labor, it takes love,” Mascara said.

Light of Life says donations of $2.83 make meals possible for one person. If you’d like to help the mission, you can visit lightoflife.org

