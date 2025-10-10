Light the Night brings stories of survival, support for cancer patients to Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Those impacted by over 100 types of blood cancers walked a mile on the North Shore Thursday night for the 2025 Light the Night event. From stories of survival to loss, many say the support gives them hope.

A sea of colored lanterns on the North Shore tells a story for those impacted by blood cancer. A red lantern represents supporters. A white lantern represents blood cancer survivors and those currently fighting, like John Surlow from Crafton.

John Surlow said, “It’s a very new thing. On Monday, I’m having bone marrow extract, starting chemo and the doctor wants to know what the best side medications are.”

A gold lantern represents those who have passed, like Beth Bailey’s husband 5 years ago and her father this year.

Beth Bailey of Morgantown, WV said, “I’m so excited to see all these people here, celebrating those who are still fighting, celebrating those who have transitioned in memory and honor and we are also celebrating my dad and their grandpa who passed away from lymphoma this past year.”

The fundraiser’s goal is to bring light to the darkness of cancer.

Macey Reid of Uniontown said, “I’ve been fighting cancer since I was 16 - I’m 19 now. It gives me a lot of hope that I see a lot of people, and I know I’m not the only one out there with this fighting because it did at times, I felt like an outcast, especially at such a young age.”

Money raised tonight will fund lifesaving blood cancer research and support services for patients and their families.

Tayna Kidd of Ohio said, “Both of my parents died of blood cancer - two different blood cancers and while my mom was seeking treatment, this foundation helped pay for her chemo. So, giving back.”

Light the Night is made possible by corporations like our 11 Cares partner, Duquesne Light, which is the main corporate sponsor for the event.

Kevin Walker, President & CEO of Duquesne Light said, “We have an internal team that’s raised a lot of money, more than they ever have before. Because there’s a real personal commitment. There’s folks in our company that are only one degree of separation. A family member or very close friend.”

Blood Cancer United says that by 2040, the organization will enable people with blood cancer to gain more than one million years of life.

