Light showers end by mid-morning Sunday; stretch of cool weather ahead

PITTSBURGH — A couple of light showers will move through the area Sunday morning, but rainfall amounts will be minimal. Rain will exit by mid-morning, with a good bit of sunshine this afternoon. There could be enough energy for an isolated shower to pop up late in the day, but most areas will stay dry.

It will turn cooler tonight, with lows dipping into the low 50s under mostly clear skies. Clouds take over Monday with a noticeable northwest breeze. This will keep temperatures in the low 60s most of the day, making it perhaps our coolest day until the fall season.

Temperatures take off by mid-week, with highs Wednesday near 80 and lows by Thursday closer to 60.

