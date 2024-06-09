3 people arrested in South Side after carjacking in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Three people are in custody after a carjacking in the Hill District.

Police say they received reports of an armed carjacking at the intersection of Crawford Street and Centre Avenue at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday. The people who stole the vehicle fled the scene and the driver was unhurt.

Officers say they saw the stolen vehicle in South Side at around 8:35 p.m.

Multiple police cruisers were able to pull the vehicle on East Carson Street between 23rd and 24th Street.

There were three men inside the vehicle and they were all arrested without incident. Police say the victim was able to positively identify them.

Officers say they saw guns in the vehicle and are working on getting a search warrant.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group