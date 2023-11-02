Local

‘Light the World in Teal’ day calls attention to Alzheimer’s, shows support for millions affected

By WPXI.com News Staff
You may see people wearing teal or see the color on social media and buildings on Thursday.

Light the World in Teal is an annual program held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. People and places around the world “go teal” to raise awareness and show support for the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s.

It’s the tenth year of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s campaign.

Locally, Allegheny Health Network has a memory disorders clinic. If you know someone who is showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease, you can schedule an evaluation. AHN’s Memory Disorders Clinic can be reached at 412-578-3925.

