J.J. Watt will be in attendance for Thursday’s Steelers game on Channel 11

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

FILE PHOTO: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and his brother Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) take the coin toss before an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — J.J. Watt, retired NFL defensive end and brother of Steelers star T.J. Watt, will be in attendance at Thursday’s game.

J.J. Watt posted to social media that he was “Pittsburgh bound” on Wednesday evening.

“Let’s do this Steel City,” his post reads.

You can watch the game on Channel 11. Our coverage begins at 4 p.m., and kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.

