J.J. Watt will be in attendance for Thursday’s Steelers game on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — J.J. Watt, retired NFL defensive end and brother of Steelers star T.J. Watt, will be in attendance at Thursday’s game.

J.J. Watt posted to social media that he was “Pittsburgh bound” on Wednesday evening.

“Let’s do this Steel City,” his post reads.

You can watch the game on Channel 11. Our coverage begins at 4 p.m., and kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh Bound.



Need some Primanti Bros. & pierogies immediately upon entry.



Terrible Towels will be waved.

Renegade will be blasted.



I’m here for the full experience.



Let’s do this Steel City. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 1, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group