Crews responding to fire at apartment building in East Vandergrift

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

EAST VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment building in East Vandergrift.

According to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers, first responders were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Avenue at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is heading to the scene and is working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11.

At last check, the fire has not been declared under control.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

