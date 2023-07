PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is keeping a close eye on the radar tonight after last week’s storms.

When storms broke out Thursday night, a bolt of lightning traveled through his bedroom while he was lying in bed.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond stopped by the home in Brookline and is sharing this unbelievable story at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group