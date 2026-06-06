Lightning strike blamed for fire in Homestead

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Homestead on Saturday afternoon.

Channel 11 crews found numerous firefighters and emergency vehicles in the 300 block of 11th Avenue around 4 p.m.

The exterior of a building appeared to be burned.

Homestead police and a neighbor told Channel 11 that a lightning strike started the fire.

Police said no one was home at the time, but a dog was rescued from the building.

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