Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Musical legends Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire are bringing their “Sing a Song All Night Long” Tour to Pittsburgh this summer.

The show will take place on Aug. 30 at PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. General on sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information on ticket sales, click here.

