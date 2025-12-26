Lions fan claims innocence, wants Steelers WR DK Metcalf to ‘correct record’

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy wanted to “correct the record” during his press conference with legal representation on Friday morning.

Kennedy, the fan who was involved in an incident with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday, said his family is receiving threats because Metcalf falsely accused him of using a racial slur before forcefully grabbing him.

Kennedy claimed last Sunday that he provoked Metcalf by calling him by his full name. Former Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson said soon after that Metcalf told him Kennedy called him a racial slur and spoke negatively of his mother.

Kennedy and Detroit-area law firm Head Murphy Law are evaluating all their options and will “use any legal remedies available to help protect Ryan Kennedy and his family,” attorney Shawn Head said Friday.

“It is really hard to get me upset, but there’s two things — animal abuse, racism — like, I get hot right away,” Kennedy said. “Like, I can feel it in my face, it’s all warm. So I guess I wanna be crystal-clear about one thing. I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game. Actually, never — 15-year season ticket holder for the Lions — I’ve never done that at all. So DeKaylin, if you’re watching this, man, if you could just say that, please. My family is getting threats and stuff, and it’s not cool.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group