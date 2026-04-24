Little Earth opens NFL Draft pop-up on Pittsburgh’s Smallman Street

PITTSBURGH — On a busy corner of Smallman Street, the familiar presence of vintage teak furniture and home accessories imported from India have been covered up and pushed aside, submerged by a profusion of NFL dog jerseys, team-specific hair claws and bows, bags and wallets emblazoned by the team logos of everyone from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Arizona Cardinals, and “bracelet wallets” with team logos, among many other NFL Draft consumer curiosities.

An exotic furniture store has been replaced for a few days by a rare orbit into retail by Little Earth Productions, the now more than 30-year-old company based on the edge of the South Side Slopes.

Originally known for designing and crafting unique accessories out of recycled materials, Little Earth’s business has long since gravitated into the professional sports licensing business, for which it dedicates its design talents to the kind of merchandise mix now on display on Smallman Street.

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