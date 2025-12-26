Local ALDI evacuated after filling with smoke because of refrigerator fire

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A local ALDI had to be evacuated on Friday after a refrigerator fire filled the store with smoke.

McKeesport firefighters were called to the ALDI at the 300 block of Eden Park Boulevard on Friday morning.

Crews said employees had evacuated the building before they arrived.

Smoke was accumulating inside and firefighters were able to identify the source as a refrigerator. It was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The Jeannette Fire Department was also called to help ventilate the building. Crews said they were able to get the store back to normal and turn it over to management quickly.

Firefighters lightly added that staff quickly recognized them as “the guys who buy all the Reese’s cups.”

