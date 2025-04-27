Local animal shelter asking for help after 2 dogs were found tied to pole

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A local animal shelter is asking for help after two dogs were found tied to a pole.

Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh said they are now caring for two dogs that were found tied to a pole outside a Dollar General and abandoned.

The dogs were messy and needed to be groomed.

The shelter said the female dog appeared to have had many litters and they think she may have been used for income.

They are working with animal control to learn more about the situation and press charges.

Donations are being accepted to help get the dogs back into good health.

