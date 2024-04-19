Local animal shelters participate in reduced-fee adoption event

BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with animal shelters across the country for its Spring National Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event.

Through the program, adoptive families pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet when the foundation reimburses participating organizations for each pet adopted.

The event runs May 1-15, though participated dates vary by shelter. Local shelters participating in the program include Animal Friends of Pittsburgh, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Butler County Humane Society.

“The nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our Spring National Empty the Shelters will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates lifesaving space to help another pet in need.”

More information can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group