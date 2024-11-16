Local artist selling Christmas ornament commemorating Century III Mall

PITTSBURGH — A local artist has again used his skills to create a Pittsburgh-themed ornament.

Toby Atticus Fraley has been making Pittsburgh Christmas ornaments since 2019.

This year, the ornament commemorates a place families often visited around the holidays, the Century III Mall, and the start of demolition at the site in March.

The ornament shows a Century III Mall sign starting to crumble as a bulldozer pushes into it.

Fraley remembers going to the mall with his family growing up.

“I fondly remember going there with my family every Christmas. I’d always visit the model store in that odd little nook tucked under the staircases with the cobblestone floor,” he writes in the ornament’s description.

This isn’t the only ornament Fraley is selling this year. Due to continued requests for the ornament that started this series back in 2019, the Sinkhole Bus, he’s releasing another run of that design. To recognize the fifth anniversary of the event, he’s also created a limited edition holiday-themed version of the ornament.

