Local biotech co-founder named to Forbes 50 Over 50

PITTSBURGH — Forbes’s 2025 50 Over 50 list features local founder Suma Krishnan.

Krishnan is the co-founder and president of Krystal Biotech Inc., (NASDAQ: KRYS) a South Side-based company whose primary product is Vyjuvek, a gene therapy treatment that counters the effects of a rare genetic disease that causes skin blisters and wounds from birth. She founded the company in 2016 alongside her husband, Krish Krishnan. Less than two years later in September 2017, Krystal made its initial public offering on Nasdaq, grossing $45.5 million. Now, Krystal’s stock is trading for approximately $156 a share, and the company has a market cap of approximately $4.54 billion.

In 2023, Krystal received its first major regulatory approval for Vyjuvek from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. This year the drug has cleared multiple hurdles for international deployment, gaining regulatory nods in Europe at the end of April of this year and securing approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare earlier this week.

