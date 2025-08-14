Local blood drive series rewarding donors with Pirates tickets

PITTSBURGH — You can now save a life and get tickets to see the Pirates.

Vitalant and the Pittsburgh Pirates are finishing their 29th-annual blood drive series this August with events at PNC Park and locations across western Pennsylvania.

Donors will receive a voucher for two tickets to a Pirates home game during the 2025 season.

The blood drives will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at PNC Park, as well as at partner locations throughout the region. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to participate, particularly those with type O blood and platelet donors, who are in high demand.

“Each donation has the potential to save someone’s life right here in our community,” said Maya Santana, Vitalant communications manager.

Vitalant is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. with a safe blood supply and specialized services.

Donors who participate in the blood drives between Aug. 1-28 will also receive a $10 gift card and be entered to win one of three $10,000 gift cards through the Summer Gas Giveaway.

To qualify for the giveaway, donors must be enrolled in the Donor Rewards Program. Appointments for the blood drives can be scheduled by visiting Vitalant.org/Pirates, calling 877-25-VITAL or using the Vitalant app.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended to ensure a smooth process.

