Local business plants hundreds of trees, donates $36K for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — A local business is planting trees and raising money for research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

84 Lumber is celebrating its tenth annual “Going Pink” campaign by planting 840 trees and donating $36,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The company has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees in forests across the United States, aiding in reforestation efforts after recent natural disasters.

“For ten years, 84 Lumber’s ‘Going Pink’ initiative has been more than a campaign – it’s a promise that we’re standing with patients, survivors, families, and caregivers in every community we call home,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing at 84 Lumber.

84 Lumber is also supporting local hospitals by distributing care packages, including those dedicated to St. Clair Hospital’s Breast Cancer Support Group and 412Thrive in Pittsburgh.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis will present the donation check at 84 Lumber’s Andersen Window and Door showroom in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, 84 Lumber is donating $5,000 to David’s Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation, which supports New Jersey families affected by cancer.

