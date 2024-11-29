Local businesses hope to see large turnout for Small Business Saturday

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — As the holiday shopping season kicks off many of the large box stores will rev up sales for Black Friday. However, for locally owned businesses the last Saturday in November or “Small Business Saturday” has become a staple in communities like Sewickley where small businesses line their downtown Main Street, and sales are critical to the vibrancy of the community.

“It’s fun and exciting and also terrifying all at the same time,” said Brooke Nungesser, the owner of Soho of Sewickley when we asked her what it’s like being a business owner.

Nungesser along with other business owners in the area broke down the importance of buying local.

“Sewickley Yarns has been here for over 30 years, it’s kind of an institution in town and Pittsburgh,’ said Dawn Lawton of Sewickley Yarn.

Sewickley Yarns is the biggest family-owned yarn store in the area, and they told us generations have come through their doors to learn the age-old craft of knitting.

“It brings people together brings families together, especially women,” Lawton said. “It’s very important to have local businesses it’s what keeps our community thriving and close,” she added when asked about the importance of locally owned businesses.

Federal data shows over 67% of sales from small businesses go back into the local economy, while for corporations it’s around 30 percent.

“We have so much competition between big box stores, the mall, and online; online is very strong,” Lawton said.

Nungesser has owned Soho of Sewickley, a women’s clothing store, for nearly 30 years. She said even with regular clientele owning a small business can be competitive, so on Saturday she is offering 20% off as a special way to say thank you.

She isn’t alone, Sewickley Yarn is also having a sale.

“Business has been a little slower over this past year, so we appreciate anyone coming in and supporting us, we are having a big sale on our sock-weight yarn,” said Lawton.

The Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce is also running a special giveaway for customers who support five local small businesses they will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win one of three gift cards to the shop of their choice.

“Oh, it’s very important people not to forget about us little towns and little villages we need their business,” Nungesser said.

