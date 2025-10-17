Local car dealership employee accused of stealing customers’ cash down payments

A local car salesman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers.

Wayne Michael Jelinek, 31, of Cranberry Township, is facing multiple felony theft charges, online court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Wright Auto Group reported on Aug. 29 that employee Jelinek had closed two different car sales but failed to surrender the customers’ cash down payments, valued at $5,000 each.

Police interviewed Jelinek, who reportedly admitted to stealing one of the down payments but not the other, claiming he misplaced the money or the file.

On Sept. 8, Wright Auto Group reported that Jelinek stole another $5,000 cash down payment for a vehicle, records say.

Police note that Jelinek signed the receipt book for the payment, but the money was never received. He was reportedly the only person with access to the payment.

Around the second week of September, Wright Auto Group reported that Jelinek stole or lost $3,000 that a customer had provided for a car’s extended warranty, records say.

Jelinek is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in November.

©2025 Cox Media Group