‘The Whisker Wagon’: Local cat café unveils big surprise for saving more lives

BELLEVUE, Pa. — It has been one year since Anna Montano opened the doors to Whisker Wonderland. The cat café helps find new homes for its adoptable, furry felines.

Channel 11 photojournalist Georgiann Roman talked to Montano about the welcomed new addition to help her with her mission of saving lives.

“I can’t believe it’s been a whole year already,” Montano tells Roman. “It feels like it has been two months, it’s crazy.”

Montano said it was always a dream of hers to open a cat café, and she says it’s been better than anything she could have imagined.

“A lot of people have been coming here just for a reprieve from everything that’s going on in our world right now,” Montano said.

Montano tells Roman her cat café is different from a lot of other cat lounges because of the creative, artsy feel.

“It’s adorable, it’s very colorful and the cats are all super cute,” Michelle Cole of New Castle tells Roman while visiting. “You can tell it’s really clean and they’re really well cared for. They’re all really happy.”

Montano said she has had 91 adoptions for her first year, which she said is amazing. Now she has a new surprise addition to her business: the Whisker Wagon.

“It’s a minivan that was painted by the same artist that did the work here,” Montano added. “It’s going to be my little rescue mobile. It will be a lot easier to transport cats, and I’ll be able to transport more cats at one time.”

Montano said there are not as many laws to protect cats as there are for dogs, including allowing cats to be left out in extreme cold temperatures.

“It makes it very difficult for all of us small rescuers who are out there trying to save them,” Montano said. “I always appreciate donations, I always appreciate just coming to visit. All of that is just going to go right back into saving more cats.”

Anna Montano currently has 24 cats that are available for adoption. To reserve a spot, learn more or apply for an adoption, click here.

