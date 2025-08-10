Local church gives away hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to Pittsburgh kids

PITTSBURGH — As families prepare to send kids back to class, an area church held a Back to School Bash, giving away free school supplies.

Volunteers from Revival Today Church on Friday gave hundreds of families gathered at Northview Heights Playground backpacks stuffed with school supplies. Those families also got gift cards and money to help with bills and groceries.

At the end of the event, toys were raffled off to kids.

“I love how you just start playing music, and then you see everyone come out. It’s like one big happy family,” church member Kaleb Acs said.

This was the first-ever back-to-school event the church has hosted.

